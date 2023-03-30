New Nordic spa opening in Canmore in 2024

Alberta already has a Nordic spa in Kananaskis, but plans are in the works for another to open in nearby Canmore.

The spa will open in Basecamp Resorts' new luxury mountain hotel, called MTN House, in summer 2024.

The hospitality group says the spa will offer hydrotherapy, dry and wet sauna and massage services, and will be open to both hotel guests as well as those who want to visit for the day.

Though the spa won't be open until 2024, the hotel itself will open this summer.

"MTN House by Basecamp will be one of Canmore's finest luxury accommodations and the only one of its kind in the area offering an elevated food, beverage and Nordic spa experience," said Sky McLean, Basecamp Resorts CEO, in a news release.

A rendering shows the exterior of MTN House by Basecamp. (Supplied) In 2020, Groupe Nordik announced its plans to build a spa in the community of Harmony, west of Calgary in the Municipal District of Rocky View County.

At the time, officials said construction on the spa would begin in late 2020 with a projected opening in 2022. However, the province's website indicates construction will begin in 2023 and be finished by 2025.

"The $45-million spa will be the largest in Canada once it's completed," reads the website.

Once construction is complete, Alberta will have three Nordic spas.