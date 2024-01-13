CALGARY
    New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has a Calgary connection: brother Deron

    Deron Mayo, brother of New England Patriot head coach Jerod Mayo, played for the Calgary Stampeders between 2012 and 2017 (Photo: X@calgstampeders) Deron Mayo, brother of New England Patriot head coach Jerod Mayo, played for the Calgary Stampeders between 2012 and 2017 (Photo: X@calgstampeders)
    Jerod Mayo, the newest head coach of one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties, has a Calgary connection.

    Deron, Jerod’s brother, was a linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders between 2012 and 2017, winning a Grey Cup in 2014, according to Stampeder historian Daryl Slade.

    Deron now works with his brother on the Patriots staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

    Jerod, 36, was named this week to replace Bill Belichik, regarded as perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history.

    Mayo is now the youngest coach in the NFL, replacing Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

