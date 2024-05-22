New public art unveiled outside of expanded BMO Centre at Stampede Park

Visitors to Stampede Park will notice a new statue outside the redeveloped BMO Centre.

Gerry Judah's artwork, called Spirit of Water, has been successfully installed in front of the newly-expanded building, which officially opens on June 5.

The blue sculpture stands 70 feet tall and 45 feet wide, and weighs 112,000 pounds. It's comprised of 211 vertical steel tubes ranging in diameter from 6.5 inches to seven feet.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) says Spirit of Water embodies the power and vitality of water, symbolizing its dynamic movement and fluidity.

"This monumental sculpture serves as a testament to the power of public art in shaping vibrant and inclusive communities," said CMLC spokesperson Clare LePan.

"The sculpture's grand scale and striking design will captivate viewers."

The sculpture sits in the BMO Centre's nearly 100,000-square-foot plaza.

"Creating Spirit of Water has been a deeply rewarding experience, and I am honoured to see it come to life in the heart of Calgary," artist Gerry Judah said in a news release.

"My hope is that this sculpture will inspire viewers to reflect on the beauty and power of water, while also serving as a symbol of unity and connection within the community."

Gerry Judah’s 'Spirit of Water' at the BMO Centre expansion is comprised of 211 vertical steel tubes ranging in diameter from 6.5 inches to seven feet. (CMLC) Spirit of Water was engineered by Diales, fabricated in the UK, and assembled and installed in Calgary by Littlehampton Welding Ltd with local assistance from Heavy.

It was commissioned by CMLC and the Calgary Stampede.

The design of 'Spirit of Water' features pure steel and air, seamlessly integrated to create a visually stunning composition. (CMLC) "This piece joins our 14-piece outdoor public art collection, stewarded by our volunteer Public Art Committee, as well as 85 additional pieces we’ve just installed in the interior of the expansion, with art from an impressive array of artists from across southern Alberta," said Kerri Souriol, Calgary Stampede’s vice-president of park development and major projects.

"The awe-inspiring Spirit of Water not only celebrates Calgary’s connection to water and reflects the dynamic spirit of our city and its people, but it will also act as a destination for visitors in our community and around the world to gather at Stampede Park."