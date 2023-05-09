New Suncor CEO Kruger focused on cost-cutting, will 'play to win'
The new top boss at Suncor Energy Inc. says he has a sharp focus on cost-cutting as he embarks on the task of improving performance at the oilsands giant.
Rich Kruger, who took over as Suncor's new CEO on April 3, pledged Tuesday that the company will become a “simpler and more focused organization” under his leadership.
On a conference call with analysts to discuss the company's first-quarter financial results, he promised to be candid, transparent, and operate with a “sense of urgency” as he seeks to fulfil his mandate to make changes at the Calgary-based company.
“I consider myself to be reasonably decisive, and very competitive,” Kruger said. “I play to win.”
A familiar face in the Canadian oilpatch, Kruger led Imperial Oil Ltd. as president and CEO from 2013 until his retirement in 2019. His time at the helm of Imperial Oil was the culmination of his 39-year career with parent company ExxonMobil Corp.
Kruger's appointment to the top job at Suncor - replacing interim CEO Kris Smith, who stepped in to fill the role after Mark Little resigned in July 2022 - came after months of investor pressure in the wake of a spate of workplace deaths and safety incidents, production challenges, and a lagging share price.
Kruger said Tuesday that in his first five weeks on the job, he has visited half of the company's major facilities and met with workers and management.
While he said Suncor is a proud company with excellent people and high-quality assets, he believes it has untapped potential.
“I see a gap between our current performance and what I would consider best-in-class in many, many areas,” he said.
He also talked up the importance of “organizational efficiency” and suggested that there are ways to trim the company and reduce costs.
“I think we can eliminate work. I think we can do away with work that doesn't add value,” he said, adding that all employees need to consider how their role helps to generate revenue for Suncor.
“I very much believe in making money. We are in the business to make money and as much of it as possible, and everybody starting with me needs to see how they do that,” Kruger said.
Kruger's ability to turn around the flagging fortunes of one Canada's largest energy companies will be heavily scrutinized by many - including U.S.-based activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which had been pushing for change at the top of Suncor.
Two of the board directors serving on the CEO search committee that recruited Kruger were named to Suncor's board last summer, as part of a deal the company struck to appease Elliott Investment Management.
Elliott publicly expressed frustration last spring at what it called a recent decline in performance at the energy producer.
The activist investor also criticized Suncor for its safety record. At least 12 workers have died at the company's oilsands operations in northern Alberta since 2014, and former CEO Little resigned just one day after the most recent fatality.
Interim CEO Smith will assume the role of chief financial officer and executive vice-president of corporate development later Tuesday after Suncor's annual general meeting.
Alister Cowan, the current CFO, is set to retire at the end of the year.
Suncor, which reported its first-quarter earnings after the close of markets on Monday, said it earned $2.05 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down from $2.95 billion in the same quarter of 2022.
The Calgary-based energy giant's net earnings included a $302-million gain on the sale of the company's wind and solar assets, which the company recently sold to Canadian Utilities Ltd. for $730 million.
On an adjusted basis, Suncor says its operating earnings for the first quarter were $1.81 billion, or $1.36 per common share, a 34-per-cent decrease year-over-year.
The company says the decrease in earnings was primarily due to decreased crude oil realizations, increased operating expenses, lower upstream production and refinery throughput and weakening crude oil prices.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hudson's Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
'We will not be intimidated': PM Trudeau says after China retaliates, expels Canadian diplomat
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Loving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the run
William Leslie Arnold's escape from prison, while still a young man in 1967, led to a totally different outcome than expected, that ended incongruously in Australia, and the death of a man by a different name, who was known as a loving father to a family who had no idea about his secret life.
Woman lost in Australian bush survives for 5 days with bottle of wine, box of juice
A woman who was lost in dense Australian bushland managed to survive for five days with only a juice box and a bottle of wine before she was rescued.
'Rust' movie medic gets US$1.15M partial settlement
A New Mexico judge has approved a US$1.15 million settlement between a medic who worked on the "Rust" film set and one of several defendants she accused of negligence in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal.
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
-
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
-
'Not the St. Albert I know': Mayor responds to racist comments city received after public engagement on renaming policy
St. Albert's mayor says she's disappointed with some of the public responses the city received to renaming streets or buildings named after people with racist or controversial histories.
Vancouver
-
Councillor seeks to track 'demovictions' over concerns about loophole in Broadway Corridor plan
Vancouver City Council is once again debating the next steps of the Broadway Plan.
-
Former CFL, NFL quarterback Joe Kapp dead at age of 85
Joe Kapp was larger than life, on and off the football field. The fiery quarterback who led the BC Lions to their first Grey Cup title died Monday night at age 85.
-
Arson suspect arrested and charged, 1 year after Penticton Toyota dealership fire: RCMP
A 40-year-old resident of Penticton, B.C., has been arrested and charged in connection to a massive fire at a Toyota dealership one year ago.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
-
Wildfire grows to 80 hectares in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County has grown to 80 hectares and firefighters are working to get it under control.
-
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek wanted man, urge residents to call 911
Victoria police are urging residents to call 911 if they see a wanted man who failed to return to a local halfway house.
-
Several homes evacuated after gas leak in Victoria
About five homes were evacuated near the border of Oak Bay and Victoria following a gas leak Tuesday morning.
-
Victoria International Airport offering autism resource kits for travellers
Victoria International Airport (YYJ) has partnered with the Canucks Autism Network (CAN) to make autism resource kits available to children, young people and families who are travelling by air.
Toronto
-
Smoke from Alberta wildfires visible in parts of Ontario
The smoke from nearly 90 wildfires burning in Alberta has reached Ontario.
-
The Blue Jays found the 50/50 winner of 'life-changing' $2.9M prize
The winner of the nearly $3 million Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 draw has finally been found.
-
New details emerge about why a dog walker was shot at 13 times in Schomberg, Ont.
New details have emerged on the motive behind a shooting on a quiet residential street in Schomberg, Ont. that left a dog walker with serious injuries.
Montreal
-
Mayor wants to turn Old Montreal into a 'pedestrian kingdom'
Montreal leaders from the business, philanthropic, political, community, environmental, and citizen sectors are participating in the second edition of the Montreal Climate Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Health minister in listening mode as doctors, nurses give feedback on Quebec's health reform bill
Consultations on the health network reform tabled by Christian Dubé resumed on Tuesday and the Minister intends to listen to the professional orders, federations of doctors and unions that will appear in turn before the elected officials.
-
Prime minister, customers shocked as iconic Main Deli in Montreal suddenly closes
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
Ottawa
-
Ford government snubbing Ottawa on homelessness funding, Liberals say
Liberal MPPs are calling on the Ford government to boost homelessness funding for Ottawa, saying the province is shortchanging the city.
-
Dangerous animal training for Ottawa Bylaw to be considered as city reviews wildlife policy
The head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says additional training for situations in which a large animal poses an immediate safety risk will be considered as the city updates its wildlife policy.
-
Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead and four children and a school bus driver were hurt in a collision near Cornwall, Ont. Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach new tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kitchener
A Kitchener woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Kitchener.
-
Doug Ford makes pitch to by-election voters during stop in Kitchener
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped by Kitchener Tuesday morning to speak to members of the local manufacturing sector and make a pitch to voters in the upcoming by-election.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say arsonist targeted waste, recycling bins in 29 separate fires
A man is accused of targeting garbage and recycling bins in 29 separate acts of arson in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. woman charged with husband's murder died in jail awaiting psychiatric care, inquest hears
A woman who died in a Saskatchewan jail was supposed to at a psychiatric hospital, according to inquest testimony.
-
Saskatchewan-born journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast exploring residential school
A Saskatchewan-born journalist was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for her podcast exploring her father’s experience at a residential school.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man receives rare sentence after pleading guilty to mischief
A northern Ontario man who was charged with voyeurism and mischief after his ex-wife found a secret hard drive with intimate images and videos that he had taken of her has received a rare sentence.
-
Loving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the run
William Leslie Arnold's escape from prison, while still a young man in 1967, led to a totally different outcome than expected, that ended incongruously in Australia, and the death of a man by a different name, who was known as a loving father to a family who had no idea about his secret life.
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for two escaped inmates considered to be dangerous
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog attack on Manitoba First Nation
A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a dog attack on Peguis First Nation on Sunday.
-
Log jam near The Forks to be dislodged on Tuesday
City of Winnipeg crews will be working to dislodge a log jam on the Assiniboine River on Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Jobs and services at risk as U of R makes cuts to address budgetary shortfall
The University of Regina (U of R) has started making cuts to address a budgetary shortfall that has left them about $2.5 million short this year.
-
Regina Humane Society gifted $500K in fundraising effort
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is getting a $500K boost in its fundraising efforts to build a new animal community centre.
-
Saskatchewan-born journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast exploring residential school
A Saskatchewan-born journalist was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for her podcast exploring her father’s experience at a residential school.