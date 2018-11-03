Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new stretch of pathway to roam in the Alberta wilderness as a new stretch of The Great Trail is now open southwest of Calgary.

Formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail, the 7.5 km extension connects the Hamlet of Bragg Creek and the West Bragg Creek Provincial Recreation Area.

The construction has made possible through the work of the Greater Bragg Creek Trail Association and along with grant from the government.

Officials say the improvements will create an amazing place for hikers, mountain bikers, equestrian users, snowshoers and cross-country skiers to experience nature.

“Albertans love the outdoors and this investment is a landmark achievement for recreation in our province. Bragg Creek is a trailhead community and this partnership project will benefit the local tourism economy through the many visitors to the region. The culmination of funding, partnerships and volunteer efforts has resulted in better access to a world-class trail destination,” said Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane in a release.

The project also included a $2.5M upgrade to the West Bragg Creek PRA that saw the parking lot paved and expanded to accommodate space for 485 vehicles.

Additional improvements include:

signage and kiosks

benches

designated meeting locations

new washroom facilities

garbage and recycling receptacles

perimeter trail to easily access surrounding trailheads

Officials say that the development also included the scenic Watershed Heritage Trail, a pathway featuring information panels highlighting local history and trail building in the area.

A pedestrian bridge is scheduled to be complete in 2019.

The Great Trail stretches for over 24,000 km and touches over 15,000 communities. The Government of Alberta has contributed over $8M to the construction of the trail.