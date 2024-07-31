New 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode examines death of Calgary woman

The death of a Calgary woman almost a decade ago is the focus in a new episode of Unsolved Mysteries.

Amanda Antoni's husband Lee found her dead in their home in the 0-100 block of Castledale Way N.E. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2015.

Police initially classified the 31-year-old woman's death as suspicious.

For the next year, detectives, forensic crime scene investigators and the medical examiner's office worked together to uncover what had happened.

Police made it clear early on that Antoni's husband was cooperating with investigators.

Ultimately, in December 2016, police concluded the death was accidental and a result of a fall down the stairs.

Despite the conclusion, Calgary police say some questions remained unanswered.

The case is now featured on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, with the hope that new public attention could resolve any outstanding doubt once and for all.

The episode, titled "Body in a Basement," is available to stream now. It's the second episode of season four.

'Uncover the truth'

Calgary police say in the years following Antoni's death, the lead investigator continued to work with her family to provide answers.

"As homicide investigators, it is our duty to seek closure and provide a victim’s family with answers, without a shadow of a doubt," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS Homicide Unit in a Wednesday news release.

"In cases where questions remain, we will do everything in our power to uncover the truth."

Gregson said investigators are incredibly determined to close even the most challenging unsolved cases.

"Whether an investigation is a week old or 30 years old, we remain relentless in our pursuit of justice and continue to dedicate our resources so that no stone is left unturned."

Anyone with information about Antoni’s death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.