Nickelback to hold live Q&A ahead of Sunday concert at Saddledome

Band members Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair will all be on hand Sunday at the National Music Centre in Calgary for Nickelback Live in Conversation. It starts at 2:40 p.m. at Studio Bell. (Photo credit: Richard Beland) Band members Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair will all be on hand Sunday at the National Music Centre in Calgary for Nickelback Live in Conversation. It starts at 2:40 p.m. at Studio Bell. (Photo credit: Richard Beland)

