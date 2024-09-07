Nicotine pouches scarce after federal ban restricts sales to pharmacy-only sales

It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.

So far, it’s been a challenge for users to find any pouches available.

Many pharmacies around the city haven’t been able to stock the pouches yet.

The federal government introduced the restrictions believing the product was being marketed towards children.

Many smokers had taken to using the pouches as a way to quit smoking.

Some Lethbridge pharmacists say they have seen multiple people a day coming in just to see if pouches were available.