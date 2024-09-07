CALGARY
Calgary

    • Nicotine pouches scarce after federal ban restricts sales to pharmacy-only sales

    Many smokers use nicotine pouches as a way to quit smoking. Many smokers use nicotine pouches as a way to quit smoking.
    Share

    It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.

    So far, it’s been a challenge for users to find any pouches available.

    Many pharmacies around the city haven’t been able to stock the pouches yet.

    The federal government introduced the restrictions believing the product was being marketed towards children.

    Many smokers had taken to using the pouches as a way to quit smoking.

    Nicotine pouches have been difficult to find for smokers since the federal government banned them from being sold anywhere other than in pharmacies.

    Some Lethbridge pharmacists say they have seen multiple people a day coming in just to see if pouches were available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump campaigns in Wisconsin just days ahead of debate with Harris

    With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News