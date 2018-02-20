Rocky View County fire officials say an investigation is underway into a late afternoon roof collapse at a barn at Bradon Equestrian, west of Calgary city limits.

Fire crews from the Springbank and Elbow Valley stations responded at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a property near the intersection of Township Road 243 and Range Road 33, approximately four kilometres south of Calaway Park, after the roof of a building that housed horses gave way.

Nine horses were in the barn at the time of the collapse but the section where the roof caved in was atop a shop area and the animals were not harmed. No injuries to humans or animals have been reported.

Fire officials say the cause of the collapse has not been confirmed but there was ‘a couple feet of snow’ on the roof at the time.

The power and gas supply to the building has been shut off and the barn has been secured.

Rocky View County inspectors are investigating the matter.