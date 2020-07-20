CALGARY -- A First Nation reserve east of Calgary is celebrating the recovery of dozens of its members who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

An overnight curfew was put in place on the Siksika First Nation earlier this month in connection with 287 investigations into potential cases.

On Saturday, Siksika Health Services confirmed on social media that there are no longer any active cases on the reserve.

According to the health agency, 27 of the 28 people who had been identified as positive for the novel coronavirus during testing on the First Nation have recovered. The lone patient with an active case is not currently on the reserve.

Alleged discrimination against band members by local businesses during the outbreak prompted Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical of health, to call for compassion on July 14 and emphasize that "the virus is not restricted to any particular race, religion or community."

Siksika First Nation is located approximately an hour east of Calgary.