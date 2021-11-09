No, COVID-19 vaccines do not cause miscarriages, Alberta's top doctor says

CALGARY -

Alberta’s top doctor is taking aim at false rumours that COVID-19 vaccines may be causing miscarriages.

"I know I have spoken of this topic often, but misinformation continues to circulate," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday.

"I want to ensure Albertans that we continue to look at safety – including this particular question – in detail.

“There is no evidence that miscarriages or stillbirths have increased after COVID-19 vaccines have been made available," Hinshaw said.

“In fact, evidence shows there has been a slight but steady reduction in the number of miscarriages in Alberta starting in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has continued over the following two years.”

"Vaccines are safe and effective for everyone, including those who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or those that have recently given birth," Hinshaw added.

“Getting fully vaccinated can help protect pregnant Albertans from severe outcomes from the virus. COVID-19 infection in pregnancy is a risk to both parent and child. It is critical that pregnant Albertans be vaccinated not just for themselves, but also for their babies."

Alberta reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the number of active cases in the province decreased.

There are 608 people hospitalized with the disease, 128 of whom are in intensive care, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Eight Albertans were reported to have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Hinshaw.