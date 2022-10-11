No criminal charges in fatal dog attack in Calgary

Calgary police say the owner of three dogs that mauled a senior to death earlier this year will not be criminally charged.

Officials announced the development on Tuesday after a lengthy investigation where they spoke with Crown prosecutors and "several witnesses" involved in the incident.

"As tragic as this incident is for those who knew the victim, as well as the community, laying criminal charges require that elements specified within the Criminal Code of Canada have been met," said Staff Sgt. Travis Baker of the Calgary Police Service General Investigations Unit in a release.

Baker said following the investigation, "there was no sign of malicious intent on behalf of the dog owners."

"We found the owners of the dogs took reasonable precautions in securing the animals within their property by using a locked gate. There is no way to prove the owners had knowledge the dogs would escape, as they had no history of previously escaping from this residence."

On June 5, emergency crews responded to the scene of a dog attack in a back alley in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue N.W.

The victim, 86-year-old Betty Ann Williams, also known as Rusty, was found in critical condition at the scene. She was taken to hospital but she ultimately died of her injuries.

The owners of the dogs, Denis Bagaric and Talyn Calkins, were charged with 12 offences under the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw in July.

Betty Ann Williams, 86, died from the injuries she suffered when three of her nieghbours' dogs attacked her in northwest Calgary on June 5. (GoFundMe)

INVESTIGATION ONGOING INTO GOFUNDME

Meanwhile a crowdfunding campaign that was established after the attack is under investigation by Calgary police over possible fraud.

Officials say the campaign was supposed to raise money for funeral expenses for Williams.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but anyone who has more information should contact them by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips