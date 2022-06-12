'No flooding' expected, but Calgary issues advisory for Elbow River

In advance of heavy rainfall that's forecasted for the next several days, the City of Calgary has issued a boating advisory for the Elbow River.

This means that Calgarians should keep their boats and other watercraft out of the river until further notice.

"The City of Calgary is closely monitoring significant rainfall in the forecast for the Kananaskis region, west of Calgary, with potentially as much as 75 to 100 millimetres expected by Wednesday morning. This amount of rain has the potential to quickly raise flow rates on the Bow and Elbow Rivers," the city said in a release.

The advisory comes after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Sunday morning due to the changing weather conditions.

The city says that "no flooding over riverbanks is expected" but flow rates of the river are expected to increase, leading to "dangerous" conditions.

"Water temperature remains cold and with the higher flow rates, water turbidity is increased, making hazards difficult to see."

The advisory is only in place for the Elbow River at this time.

CITY TAKES ADDITIONAL ACTION

In response to the risk of heavy rainfall, city officials have already lowered the water levels at reservoirs on the Bow River.

Pathways that are in low-lying areas and stormwater outfalls are also being closed.

Officials insist the city is prepared for anything.

"If conditions escalate, the city has materials stockpiled and ready for riverbank protection and temporary barriers should they need to be installed."

If you are concerned about flooding and your home is in an area that's at risk, the city offers the following advice:

Consider moving valuables and documents out of your basement;

Make sure your sump pump or backflow valve is working properly; and

Position your eavestroughs and extensions to direct rainwater at least 1.5 metres away from your home's foundation.

It's also important that Calgarians take caution around riverbanks, which may erode during high stream flow events.

Pathways can also be submerged in floodwater, so cyclists and pedestrians should avoid those areas even if they haven't been closed by the city.

Children and pets should also be kept away from fast moving water.

"Flooding in Calgary can happen quickly and with little warning, so it’s important Calgarians continue to stay informed. Visit calgary.ca/floodinfo to sign up for emergency notifications and follow updates from the City through local media and on social media."

HIGH STREAM FLOWS IN OTHER AREAS

According to the provincial government, there are other areas in Alberta where people will need to watch for fast moving water.

The government's Alberta River Basins map reports rising water levels in the Pipestone River at Lake Louise, which is being attributed to warm weather and increasing snowmelt.

Officials say the rising water could affect some low lying trails and picnic areas near the Lake Louise Visitor Information Centre.

Waterton Lake is also being affected by rising water levels, the province says.

"Due to increased snowmelt, lake levels have risen, and low lying areas adjacent to Waterton Lake are affected," the website reads.

Further details can be found online.