No injures reported after driver sets vehicle on fire in downtown Calgary
Calgary police say no one was injured in a car fire in the downtown core on the weekend.
Officers were called to an area near Sixth Avenue and Second Street S.E. at around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a vehicle fire.
Police said it's believed the driver of the vehicle was the one to set it on fire.
The incident can be seen unfolding in a video posted to YouTube by user Virtue.
Sirens can also be heard right after the fire is started.
A vehicle is seen being set on fire in Downtown Calgary. (YouTube/Virtue)
A portion of MacLeod Trail was closed for several hours while Calgary police and fire investigated.
The remains of a vehicle in downtown Calgary after a fire. (CTV News Calgary)
Police said they have been in contact with the driver.
At this time no charges have been laid.
