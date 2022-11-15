No love for Harvey: Calgary Flames' mascot voted league's worst

A new list of NHL mascots has some bad news for the Calgary Flames.

NY.bet, an online sports betting site, released a new ranking on Tuesday where it polled hundreds of NHL fans in Canada and the U.S.

It asked who their favourite mascot was in the NHL and Harvey the Hound, the canine who helps stir things up in the Saddledome and first in the NHL's history, was ranked last.

"Harvey the Hound came in as the No. 1 worst mascot in the league," the website said in a statement.

"Harvey the Hound was also listed as the No. 2 most obnoxious during games and No. 3 scariest!"

The top three mascots on the ranking are Al the Octopus (Detroit Red Wings), Mick E Moose (Winnipeg Jets) and the Anaheim Ducks' Wild Wing.

"Detroit's history with throwing octopi on the ice is infamous," the website reads. "You won't find Al walking around Little Caesars Arena or skating on the ice between periods.

"Maybe that's why he's the favourite – he's the only mascot that doesn't have a physical presence."

Joining Harvey at the bottom of the ranking is Spartacat (Ottawa Senators), Columbus' Stinger, Thunderbug (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Youppi!, the Montreal Canadiens' mascot.

Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi celebrates it's 40th birthday during an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche in Montreal on January 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

One of the league's newest mascots – Buoy of the Seattle Kraken – is also among the worst, the website says.

No matter which ones are the best and worst, NY.bet says a majority of fans enjoy the fact there are mascots to entertain them and help energize the crowd during games.

"The majority of fans (66 per cent) say mascots add to the overall experience of an NHL game, especially liking how mascots interact with fans (especially children) during a game."

The survey was conducted between September and October on a group of 914 NHL fans from the U.S. and Canada.

Respondents were 42 per cent female and 58 per cent male, ranging in age from 18 to 76.