CALGARY -- No one was injured in a Wednesday afternoon fire at a southeast Calgary mobile home park.

Calgary fire fighters were dispatched at 1:21 p.m. to the Calgary Village Mobile Home Park on the 6200 block of 17 Ave. S.E.

Crews found the fire burning in the mobile home's bathroom between the ceiling and the roof.

Three residents self-evacuated, but a cat was inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the cat, before quickly knocking down the fire and ensuring there was no spread.