'No parking at any time': Calgary motorhome dwellers pushed out by Calgary Parking Authority

A group of people living out of RVs in northeast Calgary say they have run out of options now that the city says they're no longer welcome to park there.

The group is unofficially known as 'Motorhomes on Moraine,' and members park along Moraine Road N.E.

As of Monday morning, there were nine motorhomes parked.

"It wasn’t our first choice, but it was our only option," said Brad Williams, one the members.

A letter given to those parked in the area by the Calgary Parking Authority says the part of the road they're on has been redesignated as "no parking at any time."

"This restriction means that no vehicle may be parked on the indicated stretch of roadway for any period of time or for any reason," said the letter, dated Sept. 4.

"The new restrictions will apply universally to all users and will be considered in full force and effect as soon as the initially temporary signs have been installed on or about Sept. 4, 2024."

Williams says the city is going the change in the wrong way.

"There's warnings given, and some forms of help, but not enough help to help somebody immediately," he said.

Victor LaRock is another 'Motorhome on Moraine Road' member who says he has been there for a decade.

He says he has a monthly income of $800 from the Canadian Pension Plan disability benefit.

"Unfortunately, the way things are, we have to park on the side of the road, and we try to stay away from residential zones," LaRock said.

"We try to stick to commercial and industrial zones so that we're not affecting other people's lives, we're not blocking their homes, we're not causing issues with residences and that kind of stuff."

LaRock says over the last 10 years, he has gotten 27 tickets from the city.

"I have taken them to court. Ninety per cent of them get withdrawn before even going through the trial," said LaRock.

LaRock says there has been an increase in people living at Motorhomes on Moraine over the past year.

He points to the housing crisis the city is grappling with, and says there's a need for more low-income housing.

"The waiting list is ridiculously long and unfortunately, there's certain priorities that get above everybody else. I'm a single male, I’m on the very bottom of that list," said LaRock.

"There are ways that they (City of Calgary) could alleviate the situation, they just haven't thought of them."

CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Parking Authority and Ward 10 Counc. Andre Chabot for comment and will update this article if/when we hear back.

LaRock says he has also contacted Chabot but has not heard back.