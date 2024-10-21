No risk to public: Lethbridge police take part in training exercises on Tuesday

CALGARY
    Lethbridge police are advising the public of officer training on Tuesday that will happen in two different venues throughout the day.

    Police will be training in an unused commercial building on Mayor Magrath Drive between 36 Avenue South and Southgate Boulevard.

    The second location for training is outside the town of Coalhurst.

    Police say access to businesses and roads in both areas won't be impacted, and there is no risk to the public.

    The training, which will see officers practise for critical scenarios, is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

