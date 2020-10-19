Advertisement
North Glenmore Park closed due to bear warning
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 9:51PM MDT Last Updated Monday, October 19, 2020 10:04PM MDT
CALGARY -- North Glenmore Park was closed Monday evening due to concerns about a bear.
The entrance to the parking lot at 37th Street and 66th Avenue was blocked Monday at 9:30 p.m., with a sign posted that said, "Keep Out. Dangerous bear in the vicinity. This area is closed to the public.'
There was no other information available from officials late Monday.
This is a developing story....