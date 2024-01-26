CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crash closes northbound Stoney Trail

    Northbound Stoney Trail near 17 Avenue S.E. was shut down by police shortly after noon Friday due to a multi-vehicle collision. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) Northbound Stoney Trail near 17 Avenue S.E. was shut down by police shortly after noon Friday due to a multi-vehicle collision. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Northbound Stoney Trail near 17 Avenue S.E. is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision that took place a little before noon Friday.

    Calgary police confirmed that a semi and a number of other vehicles were involved in the crash.

    Police are re-routing northbound traffic onto Peigan Trail.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

