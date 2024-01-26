Crash closes northbound Stoney Trail

Northbound Stoney Trail near 17 Avenue S.E. is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision that took place a little before noon Friday.

Calgary police confirmed that a semi and a number of other vehicles were involved in the crash.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧



Northbound Stoney Trail is closed at 17th Avenue S.E. due to a traffic incident. Traffic is being rerouted onto Peigan Trail S.E.



Please plan for other routes. pic.twitter.com/AJjYXl4MbZ — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 26, 2024

Police are re-routing northbound traffic onto Peigan Trail.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.