Northeast blaze destroys 1 house, damages neighbouring properties

An early morning fire in a developing northeast Calgary neighbourhood destroyed one house and severely damaged two others.

Emergency crews responded to the 3600 block of Cornerstone Boulevard N.E. at around 3:30 a.m. after someone driving on Stoney Trail called 911 to report smoke emanating from the community.

The damaged properties in the new development were vacant at the time of the fire but residents were evacauted from occupied homes further down the road as a precautionary measure.

EMS officials confirmed no injuries were reported in connection with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.

With files from CTV News' Austin Lee.