

CTV Calgary Staff





Some West Hillhurst residents are complaining about the late night construction noise coming from a work site on the south side of Memorial Drive and say it has kept them up the last few nights.

Residents in the area took to social media on Tuesday to express their concern and say they could hear jackhammers and what sounded like explosions at about 2:30 a.m.

The city apologized for the noise and says crews were doing piling work, which was vibrating some homes in the area.

A CTV News camera crew stopped by the site twice between 12:45 and 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and noticed jackhammers were still being used by construction crews.

The city says the 24/7 work schedule is allowed for the duration of the Crowchild Trail upgrade project and that those living within a 2 kilometre radius of the site were notified and that some noise is to be expected.

The city says it is working to sequence the work so that the activities that make the most noise are completed in the afternoon.

The construction is part of the upgrade work being done to Crowchild Trail and the entire project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.