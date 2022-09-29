'Numerous firearms' stolen from Fort Macleod hardware store during break-in

RCMP in the southern Alberta town of Fort Macleod are attempting to identify a person who broke into a hardware store late Tuesday night and stole several firearms.

Mounties say the break-in at Alberta Hardware happened shortly after 11 p.m. and surveillance cameras recorded the thief as they stole 'numerous firearms.'

'Numerous firearms' stolen: RCMP in Fort Macleod are looking to identify the suspect in a Sept. 27 break-in at Alberta Hardware. More details here: https://t.co/IX5OApejYw #yyc #yql pic.twitter.com/aBqi4qxzdH — CTV News Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 29, 2022

The suspect, who investigators believe is male, is described as approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall and having a thin build.

At the time of the break-in, the suspect was wearing:

Faded blue jeans;

Black and white runners; and,

A black 'Milwaukee' hoodie.

The suspect drove off in a silver or light coloured SUV, resembling a Ford Edge.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect vehicle in the surveillance footage, or has information regarding the break-in, is asked to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP detachment at 403-553-7220 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.