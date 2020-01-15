CALGARY -- Former co-workers Oscar, Meredith, Kevin and Stanley will reunite in this spring for a conference that has nothing to do with selling paper.

The real-life counterparts of the faux-reality show stars from The Office are the latests guests announced for this year's Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Fans of the sitcom will get the opportunity to meet Oscar Nuñez, Kate Flannery, Leslie Baker, and Brian Baumgartner. The quartet joins a 2020 lineup that already includes Brendan Fraser, George Takei and The Hobbit stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Other celebrity guests announced include Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) and John Leguizamo (John Wick).

A full lineup will be announced ahead of the 2020 event that runs Apr. 23 to 26.

For ticket information visit Calgary Expo.