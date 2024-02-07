Officials to reveal Calgary's $50M lottery winner

Soon, the whole country will learn the identity of the winner of a huge lottery prize won in Calgary in December.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation is expected to release details of the $50-million winner who won the top prize of the Lotto 6-49 draw on Dec. 9.

Alberta lottery players have been pretty lucky over the past few months, with the Dec. 9 jackpot the first of two big prizes won in the province.

The second, a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, was won by someone in Alberta outside Calgary and Edmonton on Jan. 16.

That winner is yet to be revealed.

Details about the Dec. 9 grand prize winner are expected at 11 a.m.