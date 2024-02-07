CALGARY
Calgary

    • Officials to reveal Calgary's $50M lottery winner

    Lotto 649 tickets can be seen above. THE CANADIAN PRESS Lotto 649 tickets can be seen above. THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Share

    Soon, the whole country will learn the identity of the winner of a huge lottery prize won in Calgary in December.

    The Western Canada Lottery Corporation is expected to release details of the $50-million winner who won the top prize of the Lotto 6-49 draw on Dec. 9.

    Alberta lottery players have been pretty lucky over the past few months, with the Dec. 9 jackpot the first of two big prizes won in the province.

    The second, a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, was won by someone in Alberta outside Calgary and Edmonton on Jan. 16.

    That winner is yet to be revealed.

    Details about the Dec. 9 grand prize winner are expected at 11 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends

    A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News