Oh Deer! Alberta wildlife facility full of fawns after unintentional deer-nappings

A wildlife rehabilitation facility in southern Alberta is issuing a warning after becoming full of baby deer.

The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in the hamlet of Madden has eight fawns right now.

It's the most fawns AIWC has capacity to care for, and the sad thing is not all of the animals needed to be there.

"Fawns that enter AIWC’s clinic are typically orphaned or injured, but three of the current fawns were not in need of rescue and were unintentionally kidnapped from the wild," officials explained in a Thursday news release.

The organization says it's common for mother deer to leave their babies alone for much of the day to avoid attracting predators, only visiting their fawns for short periods to nurse.

"Well-intentioned members of the public will sometimes mistakenly 'kidnap' a healthy fawn believed to be orphaned," AIWC explained.

As such, the rehabilitation facility is urging Albertans to leave baby deer where they are if they spot any, to avoid unintentionally separating a fawn from its mother.

A mule deer being cared for at the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation. (AIWC) Instead, Albertans are asked to call the AIWC's wildlife hotline at 403-946-2361.

"We will be able to advise them if the fawn is actually in need of help, or best left where it is," officials explained.

Those wishing to support the fawns at the AIWC can do so by donating through the facility's website, or participating in the AIWC's Sponsor-A-Patient program.