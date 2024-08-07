OHS investigates death involving golf cart at Kananaskis-area course

The close-knit community at Kananaskis Country Golf Course is mourning after the death of one of its ambassadors over the weekend.

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating the incident, which involved a golf cart.

"We can confirm that a tragic incident involving a single golf cart and a golf course ambassador on Aug. 3, 2024, has resulted in the loss of life," Kananaskis Country Golf Course said in a statement to CTV News.

"Our Kananaskis Country Golf Course community is very close and we offer our deepest condolences to all those affected.

"Occupational Health and Safety is actively investigating the incident."

In a statement of its own, OHS said, "It is always tragic when a worker dies on the job."

"OHS is currently investigating a workplace fatality that occurred in Kananaskis on Aug. 3. A worker was driving a golf cart down a steep road when the worker fell out of the cart, sustaining serious head injuries.

"The worker was airlifted by STARS to Calgary."

STARS confirmed the transport.

"The patient, a male in his 50s, was transported by STARS to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary," STARS told CTV News.

Prior to the patient being airlifted, EMS also responded to the scene.

"EMS paramedics responded with STARS Air Ambulance to the Kananaskis area shortly after 5:30 p.m.," EMS said.

"STARS transported one adult in life-threatening condition."

The identity of the deceased will not be disclosed.

"Out of respect for the family’s wishes, we ask that their privacy be maintained during this difficult time," Kananaskis Country Golf Course said.

OHS also says it will provide no further information while the investigation is active.