OHS investigates death involving golf cart in Kananaskis area

    Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a fatal incident involving a golf cart in the Kananaskis area over the weekend.

    "It is always tragic when a worker dies on the job," the provincial body said Wednesday.

    "OHS is currently investigating a workplace fatality that occurred in Kananaskis on Aug. 3. A worker was driving a golf cart down a steep road when the worker fell out of the cart, sustaining serious head injuries.

    "The worker was airlifted by STARS to Calgary."

    STARS confirmed the transport.

    "The patient, a male in his 50s, was transported by STARS to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary," STARS told CTV News.

    Prior to the patient being airlifted, EMS also responded to the scene.

    "EMS paramedics responded with STARS Air Ambulance to the Kananaskis area shortly after 5:30 p.m.," EMS said.

    "STARS transported one adult in life-threatening condition."

    Kananaskis Country Golf Course provided CTV News with the following statement:

    "Saturday late afternoon, one of our on-course ambassadors had a medical emergency on the golf course and was airlifted to Calgary. Our thoughts and prayers are with the team member and their family."

    Occupational Health and Safety says it will provide no further information while the investigation is active.

