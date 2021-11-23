Oil well drilling set to rise more than 25% in 2022, industry group says

A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories