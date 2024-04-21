Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece

CALGARY
    Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.

    The Okotoks Oilers scored twice in the first and twice in third, en route to a 5-2 victory in Game 2 of their BCHL Alberta Division semi-final Saturday night.

    The loss on home ice was the Bandits’ first after 32 straight wins this season.

    The series is now tied at a game apiece, with Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday night in Okotoks.

    Brett Huxley scored twice, and Jackson Rowland, Sam Huck and Dean Spak added single goals for the Oilers, which snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Bandits that dates back to last year’s AJHL playoffs.

    After the Oilers broke out to a 3-0 lead, Brooks bounced back with back-to-back goals from Nathan Free and Hunter Wallace to make it a one-goal game entering the third period.

    However, the Oilers scored twice to restore their three-goal margin and shut down the Bandits for the rest of the night.

    Christian Green stopped 32 shots for the Oilers to pick up the win.

    Puck drop Tuesday and Wednesday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

