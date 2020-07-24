Advertisement
Okotoks councillors mull move to make masks mandatory
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 9:08AM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 24, 2020 9:34AM MDT
The Town of Okotoks is considering making masks mandatory in all public areas (file)
CALGARY -- A proposed bylaw that would mandate mask use in all indoor public spaces in Okotoks has prompted a special online council meeting.
The members of Okotoks town council are scheduled to discuss the proposed legislation, created to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, on Monday evening.
Face masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces and on public transit in both Calgary and Edmonton as of Aug. 1 after both cities approved new bylaws.
A livestream of the July 27 special council meeting, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will be available on the Town of Okotoks website.