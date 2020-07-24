CALGARY -- A proposed bylaw that would mandate mask use in all indoor public spaces in Okotoks has prompted a special online council meeting.

The members of Okotoks town council are scheduled to discuss the proposed legislation, created to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, on Monday evening.

Face masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces and on public transit in both Calgary and Edmonton as of Aug. 1 after both cities approved new bylaws.

A livestream of the July 27 special council meeting, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will be available on the Town of Okotoks website.