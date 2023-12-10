CALGARY
Calgary

    • Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery

    Okotoks RCMP are seeking public assistance to help identify this suspect in an armed robbery that took place Saturday at the Saskatoon Farm in Foothills County. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 403-995-6400. Okotoks RCMP are seeking public assistance to help identify this suspect in an armed robbery that took place Saturday at the Saskatoon Farm in Foothills County. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 403-995-6400.

    Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.

    At around 1 p.m., police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the farm. The suspect was captured on surveillance entering a workshop, carrying a wood chisel. Police say there was a physical confrontation between the suspect and an employee before he fled the scene in a late model black Chrysler 300, Model S that was stolen.

    It had a broken tail light and an Alberta license A-20015.

    Armed robbery suspect's vehicle is described as a late-model black Chrysler 300, Model S

    The suspect is described as 187 centimetres (6'2") tall, with a slim build, light coloured facial hair, wearing white and black running shoes, black pants, red sweater and blue vest.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

