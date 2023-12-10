Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery

Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the farm. The suspect was captured on surveillance entering a workshop, carrying a wood chisel. Police say there was a physical confrontation between the suspect and an employee before he fled the scene in a late model black Chrysler 300, Model S that was stolen.

It had a broken tail light and an Alberta license A-20015.

Armed robbery suspect's vehicle is described as a late-model black Chrysler 300, Model S

The suspect is described as 187 centimetres (6'2") tall, with a slim build, light coloured facial hair, wearing white and black running shoes, black pants, red sweater and blue vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.