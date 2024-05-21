CALGARY
Calgary

    • Okotoks selects 11 artists to paint 19 murals around town

    A stock phoito of a paint roller. (Unsplash/Theme Photos) A stock phoito of a paint roller. (Unsplash/Theme Photos)
    Share

    More than a dozen new murals will soon brighten the town of Okotoks, Alta.

    Eleven artists have been selected to paint murals around the town over the next five months as part of a new initiative.

    Officials issued a call out to artists at the start of the year for five public art mural projects, and recieved 43 applications.

    On Tuesday, officials announced 19 murals will be completed.

    "Public art acts as a catalyst for economic vitality, attracting tourists, fostering community pride and stimulating local businesses," said a Tuesday news release.

    "Public art not only beautifies our town, but also weaves narratives of our identity and enriches our cultural tapestry."

    Okotoks town council adopted a public art policy in 2023, allocating funds to create an art-rich environment.

    The contracts for these projects total $43,750.

    For more information on the Okotoks Public Art Program, you can visit the Okotoks town council website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News