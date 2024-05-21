Okotoks selects 11 artists to paint 19 murals around town

More than a dozen new murals will soon brighten the town of Okotoks, Alta.

Eleven artists have been selected to paint murals around the town over the next five months as part of a new initiative.

Officials issued a call out to artists at the start of the year for five public art mural projects, and recieved 43 applications.

On Tuesday, officials announced 19 murals will be completed.

"Public art acts as a catalyst for economic vitality, attracting tourists, fostering community pride and stimulating local businesses," said a Tuesday news release.

"Public art not only beautifies our town, but also weaves narratives of our identity and enriches our cultural tapestry."

Okotoks town council adopted a public art policy in 2023, allocating funds to create an art-rich environment.

The contracts for these projects total $43,750.

For more information on the Okotoks Public Art Program, you can visit the Okotoks town council website.