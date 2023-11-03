Okotoks warning residents about 'aggressive' deer

The Town of Okotoks is warning residents after reports of “aggressive” deer.

In a post on X Friday, the town said aggressive deer were seen in the Drake Landing Terrace area, in the northeast part of Okotoks.

Residents were asked to use caution or avoid the area.

Aggressive behaviour can include deer chasing or kicking at people or pets, which can result in injury.

“Although deer aren't typically considered dangerous, they may see people and dogs as a threat and can act aggressively to protect themselves or their fawns,” the town said on its website.

⚠️ Aggressive deer reported in the Drake Landing Terrace area. Residents are reminded to use caution or avoid this area.



Report aggressive deer encounters to Report-A-Poacher at 1-800-642-3800 or call 9-1-1 if in immediate danger



More at https://t.co/gpYUKDJtOX#okotoks #deer pic.twitter.com/89Q2CxjHsc — Town of Okotoks (@townofokotoks) November 3, 2023

Aggressive deer encounters can be reported to Report-A-Poacher at 1-800-642-3800. The line is monitored 24/7 and a wildlife officer will determine if action is required.

The town said you can also call 9-1-1 if you’re in immediate danger.