Olds RCMP charge 3 with drug, firearms offences

Olds RCMP have charged three Mountain View County residents with firearms and drug offences, after recovering drugs and firearms during a rural property search.

In a tip from the public in March 19, RCMP say they learned stolen goods were stored at the property, and drugs were being sold out of the home.

On April 3, RCMP executed a search warrant and seized several items, including:

200 grams of suspected cocaine;

Two grams of suspected amphetamine;

250 Gabapentin pills;

Eight cartons of contraband cigarettes;

Seven firearms and 200 rounds of ammunition;

A stolen Dodge Ram 2500; and

Two stolen utility trailers.

A 52-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman faces several charges including careless use of firearm, possess a firearm without a licence, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of contraband tobacco for the purpose of selling.

All three have court dates set for later this month.