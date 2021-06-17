CALGARY -- Stoney Nakoda First Nation hosted a medal-heavy COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at the Stoney Health Services building featuring Olympians Clara Hughes and Beckie Scott.

The aim was to bring awareness of the vaccine program to the Morley community and to highlight the importance of the clinic.

“We are really encouraging members of the Morley community to come down and get their vaccines here,” said Scott.

Hughes rolled up the sleeve of her "This is Our Shot" t-shirt and received her second dose at the clinic Thursday.

“To be able to be a part of this is so special,” said Hughes. “I don’t know if my presence will do anything but I am stoked to have gotten my shot here.”

COVID-19 infections have been spiking on Morley for the past couple of weeks, with 109 residents currently infected.

“We are trying to educate and try to support the needs of our community,” said Aaron Khan, Executive director, Stoney Health Services. “Information is coming from authentic sources like Alberta Health Services and Health Canada and that’s what we are promoting.”

K han said currently between 51 and 52 percent of Morley’s 5,000 residents have been vaccinated, but the rate is higher on other parts of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation – he says it is about 67 per cent on the Big Horn reserve, for example.