

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgarians will decide whether the Olympic games will come to Calgary in 2026 following a tight eight to seven vote in which council decided to send the whole matter to a city-wide plebiscite.

Councillors Shane Keating, George Chahal, Jeff Davison, Ray Jones, Gian-Carlo Carra, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Mayor Naheed Nenshi voted to go to plebiscite.

Eight councillors Jyoti Gondek, Ward Sutherland, Evan Woolley, Peter Demong, Jeromy Farkas, Sean Chu, Joe Macliocca and Druh Farrell voted to end the bid but without the ten votes needed to put the issue to rest once and for all it means Calgarians go to the polls to on November 13th to decide whether to submit a bid.

This all comes after a revised funding plan to work with after a deal was brokered by BidCo with the provincial and federal governments.

Calgary’s Olympic Committee told CTV News that a proposal was reached late Monday evening but signatures from the Premier and Minister of Sport were not added until late Tuesday.

"This is a proposal that makes sense and is a good deal for Calgarians," said Scott Hutcheson, BidCo board chair in a statement. "I'm confident we and our government partners can agree to move forward and reach an agreement in principle."

The total proposal for a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games now comes in at $2.85 billion and will still be shared by all three levels of government.

Under the revised plan, the federal government will cover $1.423 billion, the province will put in $700 million and the city will contribute $720 million.

The funding would include preauthorized improvements to Victoria Park and Stampede access along with an insurance redemption.

On Tuesday, a motion was brought forward by councillor Jeromy Farkas to terminate the Olympic bid process and it was supported by Calgary’s Olympic committee after a lengthy closed-door meeting.

Council started talking about the proposal on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

“There still remains a $350 million funding gap in this proposal. I think there’s going to be a lot of questions asked at council. Again, the agreement, any agreement needed to be communicable to Calgarians, it needed to be fiscally responsible and that’s the lens with which, I think, council will be looking at it this morning,” said Evan Woolley, Chair of the Olympic Committee.

“Calgarians now know what’s in the proposal and how much the City of Calgary will be responsible for. And, you know, we’ve obviously been working on it for the last several days and we’re delighted that now the information is out there,” said BidCo CEO Mary Moran.

A group of supporters, wearing red, gathered in front of City Hall for a rally before the meeting.

No Calgary Olympics released a statement following the funding announcement and says the revised agreement generates new concerns around budget shortfalls and ensuring cost overruns don’t fall on Calgarians.

The group is calling on council to end the bid process and ‘focus on what Calgary needs and not what the IOC wants.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee also want council to continue to pursue a bid and said in a statement that both organizations hope they will ‘embrace the opportunity to renew and create new legacies for generations to come.’

At least ten councillors will have to vote in favour of the motion to halt the bid process and stop the plebiscite.

For more information on the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid, click HERE.

Follow @CTVJKanygin for the latest on this story...

Tweets by CTVJKanygin