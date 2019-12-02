CALGARY -- There are a number of things to do in Okotoks and now there's a new way to visit them with the arrival of a curb-to-curb public transit program.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, members of the public can request to be picked up at any location in Okotoks and shuttled to a second location within the town. Bookings can be made through the Okotoks Transit app or by phone at 587-534-0510.

One-way rides cost $2.75 per person and children under the age of six ride free. Payment can be made through the app or tickets can be purchased ahead of time at:

Okotoks Municipal Centre

Okotoks Recreation Centre

Save-On Foods - Okotoks

Safeway – Okotoks

Sobeys – Okotoks

The shuttles seat up to eight passengers and trips will be consolidated to improve service times.

For additional details visit Okotoks Transit