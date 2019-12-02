On-demand transit service arrives in Okotoks
Okotoks Transit launched its curb-to-curb shuttle service on Dec. 2, 2019 (Okotoks Transit)
CALGARY -- There are a number of things to do in Okotoks and now there's a new way to visit them with the arrival of a curb-to-curb public transit program.
Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, members of the public can request to be picked up at any location in Okotoks and shuttled to a second location within the town. Bookings can be made through the Okotoks Transit app or by phone at 587-534-0510.
One-way rides cost $2.75 per person and children under the age of six ride free. Payment can be made through the app or tickets can be purchased ahead of time at:
- Okotoks Municipal Centre
- Okotoks Recreation Centre
- Save-On Foods - Okotoks
- Safeway – Okotoks
- Sobeys – Okotoks
The shuttles seat up to eight passengers and trips will be consolidated to improve service times.
For additional details visit Okotoks Transit