One dead, another injured following 3-vehicle crash west of Okotoks: RCMP

A woman has died following a three-vehicle collision west of Okotoks.

Police responded to the scene on Highway 7 near 80 Street W. around 5:30 p.m.

RCMP said the crash involved a Dodge pickup truck, a Ford Fusion and a Chevrolet vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a woman from Diamond Valley, died after being taken to hospital. A man driving the Chevrolet was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision. The investigation was expected to continue Friday evening.