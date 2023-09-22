One dead, another injured following 3-vehicle crash west of Okotoks: RCMP
RCMP members at the scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision west of Okotoks, Alta., on Sept. 22, 2023.
A woman has died following a three-vehicle collision west of Okotoks.
Police responded to the scene on Highway 7 near 80 Street W. around 5:30 p.m.
RCMP said the crash involved a Dodge pickup truck, a Ford Fusion and a Chevrolet vehicle.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, a woman from Diamond Valley, died after being taken to hospital. A man driving the Chevrolet was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision. The investigation was expected to continue Friday evening.