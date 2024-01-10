'One foot in front of the other': New Zealand runner stops in Calgary on cross-Canada run for childhood cancer

It’s been more than 240 days since Jon Nabbs set off from St. John’s, N.L., to run across Canada. As he enters the final stretch in Calgary, he inches closer to his $60,000 fundraising goal for childhood cancer charities.

The Kiwi runner from Cambridge, New Zealand, set off in May with the intent of supporting Childhood Cancer Canada and the Child Cancer Foundation in his home country.

Nabbs lost both of his parents to cancer but was inspired by Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope and decided to take on the challenge himself.

“The fact that this run is aligned to a cause that means so much to me is a huge driver on days when it really hurts and maybe you don’t feel like carrying on so much,” he said.

“But then you remember the awful feeling with my folks when we heard the news that there were no more treatment options available for both of them. A lot of this money goes into cancer research around the world, we need more and that’s what keeps me going.”

Jon Nabbs with his parents, who both died after battles with cancer. (Courtesy: Jon Nabbs)

Nabbs has run a total of 6,300 kilometres so far in the gruelling heat, through thick fog, rain, steep hills and now some of the coldest temperatures he’s ever experienced in his entire life.

Dressed in his Superman outfit, he ran into the city limits of Calgary this week welcomed by -20 windchills, but he says his costume hopes to warm spirits.

“It’s really about inspiring people and putting some smiles on their faces,” said Nabbs.

“I don’t really have too many huge words of wisdom, but if there’s one thing, I’ve learned from this run it’s just to put one foot in front of the other. Persistence every single day.”

That persistence has since led to Nabbs raising $57,000 as of Wednesday, with the most recent donation of $5,000 donated by the Calgary Flames Foundation at Tuesday evening’s game versus the Ottawa Senators.

Nabbs had the opportunity to meet with children at the game including Rylan Trojanowski, an elementary school student from Kamloops, B.C. who was inspired by his journey.

“I was just so excited to meet him,” Trojanowski said.

“I think it’s such a good thing what he’s doing and I’m going to try my best one day to run across Canada too.”

Jon Nabbs talking with Rylan Trojanowski at the Calgary Flames game on Jan. 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nabbs has also caught the eye of Okotoks, Alta. running legend Dave Proctor who recently broke the trans-Canadian speed record by running across Canada in 66 days last year.

Proctor says he couldn’t be prouder of others who travel the same journey he did, all while raising awareness and crucial funds for a good cause.

“I think it’s amazing that humans are going out and finding their potential, they’re pushing farther than what is deemed as being possible and they’re finding their own limits,” Proctor said.

“It’s a really inspiring thing to find out what you’re capable of and I think Jon is figuring that out right now. I’ve got no doubt he’s going to set out what he has accomplished to do.”

As for Nabbs, he’s only 900 kilometres away now from Victoria where his journey ends. He’s trying not to get too ahead of himself, but he says he can’t wait for that moment.

“This has been the single most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life, but this is about raising funds for those who don’t have treatment options.”