‘One in bazillion chance’: Calgary family could lose their new home due to TD Banking technicalities
The Johnston family bought their new Mahogany home last month, with Friday being move in day.
They sold their current home and were due to take possession of the new home down the road at lunch time, but due to a banking issue at one of Canada’s largest banks, they stayed put.
“It’s such an exciting day for the whole family and kind of puts a bit of a stain on it,” said Matt Johnston.
Johnston says he and his wife and two kids had packed up their home, and set aside the weekend to get all their belongings into their new home.
But nationwide outages and delays with direct deposit halted those plans.
“We got a call from the lawyer saying it's national news and (there is) nothing we can do,” said Johnston.
“There was a chance that the sellers could also take the deposit and take the house back because in the contract, we're essentially not closing by noon today.”
Johnston is hopeful the sellers don’t try to nix the deal, and can move in Monday, if the problem is fixed.
“I'm not with TD, it's the lender sending the money to the lawyers who I believe are with TD, so I don't do my personal banking with them,” he said.
“And I can tell you, I won't be in the future.”
TD Bank Canada says it's "aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments to some customers.”
TD Bank Canada says it's "aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments to some customers.”
Mick Ramos, corporate and public affairs manager at TD Canada, told CTVNews.ca in an email the company is “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
He did not provide further information about what’s causing the direct deposit delays or when the problem might be fixed.
Ramos said that "any fees incurred due to missing direct deposits will be refunded once the issue is resolved."
Many customers gravitated towards Twitter to message the company upon realizing payments were not coming into their accounts.
Some comments asked why they hadn’t received an official statement through email or the TD mobile app announcing the issue.
Johnston says he expected to be in his new home Friday night.
“When you go through all the paperwork with the lawyers, they do tell you (it’s a) one in a bazillion chance that there's a big crash and the lender falls through, the banks close and they honestly laugh when they tell you that worst case scenario and it's happened,” said Johnston.
As of 6 p.m. MST Friday, the technical issue at TD Bank has yet to be resolved.
With Files From CTVNews.ca
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'It was so important': Community reflects on former Edmonton gay bar in new documentary
A new documentary film will invite viewers to take a look back at an Edmonton nightclub that broke barriers by inviting everyone to the party.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP not concerned about meeting staffing targets after council decision
Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards isn't concerned about the restrictions the province has placed on re-staffing the detachment.
-
TransLink ordered to pay $44K to man who tripped and fell at West Coast Express station
A Metro Vancouver man who sued the region's transit provider over injuries he suffered after tripping at a train station has been awarded nearly $44,000.
-
SPS chief 'extremely disappointed' by Surrey council's decision to keep RCMP
The chief of Surrey's municipal police department says he's "extremely disappointed" by the city council's decision to dissolve his force and return to the RCMP. He's also warning that Surrey's police transition saga is not yet over.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier open to leadership test, remains vague on early election call
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is willing to call a party vote on his leadership but remains vague on whether he'll call an early provincial election.
-
N.S. government to build eight new schools by 2027, four in Halifax: minister
Nova Scotia's education minister was in New Germany Friday to announce the construction of four new schools along with four others on the way for the Halifax region.
-
New Brunswick Nurses Union highlights the positives to the profession with new campaign
The New Brunswick Nurses Union launched a new campaign in hopes of retaining and recruiting more nurses to the province by pointing out why it’s a desirable profession.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.
Toronto
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal refunds could be giving owners of big fleets, big bucks: NDP
The licence renewal fee breaks that have put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of regular drivers could still be leaving tens of thousands of dollars with people who own fleets of vehicles.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm, smog warnings in effect for Montreal
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Two class-action lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Quebec priests move forward
A pair of class-action lawsuits against two Roman Catholic organizations in Quebec involving sexual assaults alleged to have occurred over the past 80 years can now move forward.
Ottawa
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault
Former OPP officer Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Friday morning after he was found guilty of sexual assault in February.
-
Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month with the federal government.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. high school set to perform at legendary Carnegie Hall
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after being invited to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.
-
Queen Street businesses exploring new options as looming condo development forces closure
A new condominium project is in the future for downtown Kitchener, forcing businesses in one block of Queen Street to close or relocate.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal refunds could be giving owners of big fleets, big bucks: NDP
The licence renewal fee breaks that have put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of regular drivers could still be leaving tens of thousands of dollars with people who own fleets of vehicles.
Saskatoon
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
34-year-old Saskatoon man charged with sexual assault of 9-year-old
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several charges, including sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, a million stuck in a cycle of deep poverty
Amid ongoing concerns about food insecurity, a newly published national report by Community Food Centres Canada unveils an alarming poverty rate among working-age single adults in Canada, standing at three times higher than the national average.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
'Very quick to devastate the community': Dauphin residents mourn tragic bus crash
Waves of grief are washing across the province, as Manitobans come to terms with Thursday's horrific bus crash.
Regina
-
Dauphin's new reality begins to set in following aftermath of deadly Carberry crash
More than 24 hours following a crash that killed 15 from the community and surrounding areas, Dauphin’s reality is beginning to sink in.
-
'Breach of trust': Judge hands down 8-year sentence to Regina mom who killed toddler
Brittney Burghardt spent her last moments out of custody tearfully hugging her family goodbye inside a courtroom at the Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. pharmacists soon will be able to draw blood samples
In Saskatchewan, pharmacists will be able to draw blood samples and nurse practitioners have the authority to admit and discharge hospital patients.