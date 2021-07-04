CALGARY -- Two people are in hospital, including a suspect, after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Police tell CTV News that officers were called to the scene, in the 2100 block of 50 Street S.E. at about 5 a.m.

Upon arrival they found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds.

One male victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, but stable, condition.

The other man, who was determined to be involved in the shooting and arrested as a result, was also taken to hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is still in its preliminary stages, but police say a single vehicle crash, which occurred a short distance away, is believed to be connected.

Police would not release and details about how the crash is related to the shooting.

However, both victims are not known to one another and the incident is not believed to be the result of a robbery nor was it targeted.

No charges have been laid and further details are expected.