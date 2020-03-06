One man in serious, non-life threatening condition following Friday night stabbing
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 9:49PM MST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 10:04PM MST
CALGARY -- One man is in serious, non-life threatening condition following a stabbing that took place early Friday night.
The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. near the Chinook Mall LRT station.
There was no information available about motive or a description of the suspect available. Police wouldn't say whether they found the weapon at or near the scene.
Transit was impacted for a short time.
This is a developing story...