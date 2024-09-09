One more day of heat before temps drop 15 degrees by Thursday

A dozen locations in Alberta set new maximum temperature records on Sunday, including Edmonton, Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House and Sundre.

Dozens of others hit highs of at least 30 C which is unusually warm for this time of year.

In Calgary, temperatures hovered around 30 C for most of the weekend days and will remain well above average for Monday.

But a low pressure system in northern Alberta will start to impact central and southern Alberta by the end of the day and this low is going to alter conditions considerably.

Strong wind, rain and a drop in temperatures will begin in the late afternoon on Monday in the north/central portions of the provinces before starting to impact the south.

In Calgary, the daytime high is expected to drop by 10 degrees from Monday to Tuesday and by 15 degrees from Monday to Thursday.

Rain is expected to be fairly persistent for most of the week, with the greatest accumulations forecast for Thursday, which will also be the coolest day of the next seven.