One pedestrian dead, another hurt in separate crashes in Calgary

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after two recent pedestrian collisions in Calgary.

Police say a man in his 50s was riding a mobility scooter in a parking lot on Saturday when he was hit by an SUV.

The man died in hospital on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, police say a woman in her 20s was walking her dog when she was hit by an SUV at a crosswalk.

They say the woman is in hospital with life-altering injuries while her dog was hurt but able to run home.

Speed, drugs and alcohol aren't considered factors in either crash.

--

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 30, 2024.