CALGARY
Calgary

    • One pedestrian dead, another hurt in separate crashes in Calgary

    calgary police, cps, cps generic
    Share

    A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after two recent pedestrian collisions in Calgary.

    Police say a man in his 50s was riding a mobility scooter in a parking lot on Saturday when he was hit by an SUV.

    The man died in hospital on Tuesday.

    Also Tuesday, police say a woman in her 20s was walking her dog when she was hit by an SUV at a crosswalk.

    They say the woman is in hospital with life-altering injuries while her dog was hurt but able to run home.

    Speed, drugs and alcohol aren't considered factors in either crash.

    --

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 30, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News