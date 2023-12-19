One person dead, another injured in Forest Lawn shooting

Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.

At 9:50 p.m. on Monday, police were called to an area near 37 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.

A man was found dead at the scene while a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

The ages of the victims are not yet known and police have yet to confirm if this shooting was targeted or gang-related.

There are no suspects at this time, as the CPS homicide unit continues to investigate.

Kelvin Jacobsen, general manager of Classic Auto Wash, located adjacent to where the shooting occurred, says a man could be seen slumped over in a red Toyota pick-up truck in the parking lot outside of the Portico Lounge next door.

"You could tell that he was already deceased and paramedics were working with another woman on the street," Jacobsen said.

"There were guys around the police with rifles drawn and stuff like that. It was a little nerve-wracking. This one hit me hard. You hear about it all the time but you don't really see it."

CTV cameras captured footage of the red Toyota pick-up truck, which had a different licence plate spotted in the driver-side door panel than the one located on the actual vehicle.

It's unknown if the truck was stolen.

Meanwhile, neighbours in the community said they weren't surprised by the gun violence so close to where they live.

Jack Kaminski was out for a morning walk Tuesday when he first heard the news of this shooting.

"I went to sleep early last night. I didn’t see anything but it's not the first time. Every year, there are shootings around this area," he said.

"Police are driving around this area so many times every day, you know? You see these boarded-up buildings, lots of homeless people live right here in this area and last week, someone broke into my neighbour's shed and stole from them."

Solomon Setegn pulled up to a body shop nearby to fix his car and didn't realize there was a shooting the night before.

"I'm surprised to hear this right now. It's kind of scary," he said.

"I don't live around here but I hear about a lot of shootings here, a lot of crime involving people here. I don’t know what police are doing but hopefully, they can focus on it."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips