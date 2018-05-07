A 62-year-old Winnifred man was killed when two vehicles collided on Highway 3 Sunday night.

A Dodge Ram truck and Dodge Caravan collided just after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 3 and Rage Road 121 near Burdett, about 100 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

Bow Island RCMP say the driver and only person in the truck died on scene.

Police say one person in the minivan was airlifted to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries and four additional people in the van were also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP investigation into what caused the crash continues.