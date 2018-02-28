A home in the Collingwood area will go on the auction block on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to attract buyers from around the world.

The home on Clarendon Road N.W. is listed at $3.88 million and features a gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, home theatre and game room.

Bidders must put down a $100,000 refundable deposit to register as there are no conditions in an auction.

Selling a home by auction is rare in Calgary and it has been almost twenty years since a luxury, detached home was auctioned off in the city. In June of 2000, a Mount Royal home was sold for $2 million.

The European-style home is being marketed around the world and Concierge Auctions says they believe it will bring in bids from local and international buyers.

The auction gets underway online at 4:00 p.m.

To register for the auction and for more information, click HERE.