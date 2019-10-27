CALGARY – Two days after a Calgary social worker was stabbed to death outside an assisted living home, the community has already come forward to help the victim's family bury her.

Deborah Onwu, 47, was fatally stabbed early Friday morning at a home on 27 Avenue S.W.

She died at the scene.

Brandon Jacob Spencer Newman, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

The woman worked with troubled youth and police say her accused killer is one of the men she was helping.

Now, Onwu's colleagues and friends have stepped up with a GoFundMe campaign to help her family cover funeral expenses.

"Deborah was a kind, loving, compassionate, caring and hardworking woman who loved her job and took pride and fulfillment in the services and help she rendered to the vulnerable clients and families she worked with. Unfortunately, Deborah paid the ultimate price doing what she loved most," the page reads.

According to the posting, Onwu has no immediate family living in Canada.

The campaign has a fundraising goal of $50,000.