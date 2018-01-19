A police initiative aimed at educating drivers about the consequences of leaving vehicles running in cold weather has concluded and officials say they spoke to almost 700 people over the past two weeks.

Operation Cold Start was launched on January 8th and is in its second year.

Officers on patrol have been keeping tabs on vehicles that are left running and unattended and when found, they then take the opportunity to talk to the drivers about how quickly a vehicle can be stolen and the dangers those thefts can pose to the public.

Police spoke to 697 vehicle owners over the course of the operation and say 32 vehicles were taken while they were warming up.

Officials say stolen vehicles are often used by thieves to commit other crimes and that many people don’t realize the risks that can result if their vehicle is stolen.

Police say offenders who steal vehicles have little regard for public safety and often demonstrate high-risk criminal driving, which can put other people’s lives in danger.

From June to December of 2017, 48 percent of the stolen vehicles that were recovered were reported to be damaged or have parts missing.

Police say that 5758 vehicles were reported stolen in the city last year, an average of almost 16 per day, and that in one in four cases, the keys were left inside.

Operation Cold Start has ended for this year but police are asking people to continue to be vigilant to prevent auto theft.

Police have the following tips for people who plan to warm up their vehicles: