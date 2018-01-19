CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Operation Cold Start coaches hundreds of drivers about auto theft prevention
Officers spoke with 697 vehicle owners who left their keys inside their vehicles.
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 11:01AM MST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2018 11:30AM MST
A police initiative aimed at educating drivers about the consequences of leaving vehicles running in cold weather has concluded and officials say they spoke to almost 700 people over the past two weeks.
Operation Cold Start was launched on January 8th and is in its second year.
Officers on patrol have been keeping tabs on vehicles that are left running and unattended and when found, they then take the opportunity to talk to the drivers about how quickly a vehicle can be stolen and the dangers those thefts can pose to the public.
Police spoke to 697 vehicle owners over the course of the operation and say 32 vehicles were taken while they were warming up.
Officials say stolen vehicles are often used by thieves to commit other crimes and that many people don’t realize the risks that can result if their vehicle is stolen.
Police say offenders who steal vehicles have little regard for public safety and often demonstrate high-risk criminal driving, which can put other people’s lives in danger.
From June to December of 2017, 48 percent of the stolen vehicles that were recovered were reported to be damaged or have parts missing.
Police say that 5758 vehicles were reported stolen in the city last year, an average of almost 16 per day, and that in one in four cases, the keys were left inside.
Operation Cold Start has ended for this year but police are asking people to continue to be vigilant to prevent auto theft.
Police have the following tips for people who plan to warm up their vehicles:
- Never leave a running vehicle, where the keys are in the ignition, unattended.
- Never leave running vehicles, where the vehicle has been started with a keyless ignition or push-button start, unattended.
- Use a remote starter whenever possible and keep your vehicle locked.
- Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.
- Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle. Always lock the person door leading from a garage into a residence.
- Never leave children or pets in a running vehicle.
- Do not leave valuables, including identity documents and bank cards, in a vehicle, under any circumstances.
- If you witness a crime, such as a vehicle being stolen, call 9-1-1 and provide as much descriptive information as you can. Never approach a suspect or pursue a stolen vehicle.